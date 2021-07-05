One dead in July 4 motorcycle crash

COLUMBUS (WKOW) -- One man died after crashing his motorcycle into a ditch Sunday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Columbia County Dispatch first received the call at 3:16 p.m. after a passerby found the driver in a ditch on County Highway N near Bristol Road. The passerby was performing CPR when authorities arrived on the scene.

EMS performed further live-saving measures, but the driver, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators think alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.