One person shot on west side of Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting at a gas station in west Madison.

According to police, it happened at the BP on Verona Road shortly before 1 a.m. Monday.

As of now, there is one victim and their condition is not known.

Police did not have any suspect information to share with WKOW 27 Monday morning, but they are continuing the investigation.

If you have any information, call Madison police or Crime Stoppers.