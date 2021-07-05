Pope convalescing in hospital after intestinal surgery

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has spent a first night in a Rome hospital after intestinal surgery. The Vatican has given scant details about the operation Sunday evening in Gemelli Polyclinic, a major Catholic hospital. Francis was convalescing on Monday in a special 10th floor suite that the hospital keeps available for use by a pontiff, after Pope John Paul II stayed there several times for various medical problems. Twice daily updates on Pope Francis’ condition are expected to be issued by the Vatican with the first coming later Monday morning. The Vatican said late Sunday that Francis responded well to the colon surgery. Francis had developed an intestinal stenosis, or narrowing.