River Falls man reported missing after not returning from morning walk

RIVER FALLS (WKOW) -- The River Falls Police Department launched a search Monday for an elderly man who never returned home from his normal morning walk.

According to a Silver Alert from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, John Hyland was last seen early Monday afternoon near 301 South Main Street in River Falls. At time of writing, he is more than six hours overdue to return home.

Hyland was last seen wearing tan shorts, a blue t-shirt, glasses and a Chicago Bears cap.

Anyone with information on Hyland's whereabouts is asked to contact the River Falls PD at (715) 425-0909.