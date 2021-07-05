Rural Kentucky health officials press on, one shot at a time

TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — With the U.S. falling short of President Joe Biden’s goal of having 70% of all American adults at least partially vaccinated by the Fourth of July, public health officials in places like Spencer County, Kentucky, have shifted the emphasis. They are moving away from mass vaccination clinics toward getting more information out about the benefits of getting the shot. They have offered the vaccine at concerts, parades and fairs and plan to make it available at back-to-school events. They have encouraged local doctors to raise the issue with patients. They hope word of mouth will clear up misperceptions about the vaccine and change people’s minds, one person at a time if necessary.