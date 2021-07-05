Special Weather Statement issued July 5 at 4:27AM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The heat and humidity will continue today with high temperatures

in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Highest heat index values for today

should be from 95 to 105. Highest values should be in the

Mississippi River Valley areas.

The heat and humidity can significantly increase the potential

for heat-related illnesses, especially for those working or

participating in activities outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids. Stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of

the sun, and check on relatives and neighbors. Young children and

pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any

circumstances.