Still no answers: Friends, family continue search for missing boater

SAUK COUNTY -- After nearly three days of searching and waiting for answers, friends and family of 22-year-old Parker Kruse still haven't located him.

Officials say Kruse fell into the river on Saturday afternoon after rescuing a man whose boat was spinning out of control.

"They always say he's one in a million. Parker was one in one, there was no one like him," said Kallan Maxwell, Kruse's coworker and best friend. "There's just nothing I can explain about losing your best friend."

Maxwell and Kruse have worked together for more than five years. Maxwell says they talked on the phone every day. The past two days have been the longest he's gone without talking with Kruse for years.

"You know they've always said that your son or anybody doesn't have to be blood," Maxwell said. "And I've truly lost my son and I'm going to be extremely lost."

Kruse's parents and girlfriend huddled together near the riverside on Monday, awaiting answers from search teams. After hours of searching, crews came back with nothing.

Kruse's family members say they're hoping that their experience serves as a reminder for boaters to wear life jackets while on the Wisconsin River.

“Parker had a life jacket on but in his haste to help somebody he didn't have it secured properly," Kruse's mother, Jackie Johnson-Kruse said in tears. "But make it a law so some other family doesn't have to go through what we’re going through right now.”

Johnson-Kruse said she's hoping that legislators can create a new law called "Parker's Law" that requires all boaters on the Wisconsin River to wear life jackets while boating.

Some of Kruse's friends from high school joined the search effort over the weekend.

“Parker would walk in a room and everybody would be happy," said Dayne Mcelwee, one of Kruse's friends. "Parker was just that guy that everybody wanted to be around.”

The group was meant to spend the holiday weekend together celebrating, but before the entire group could make it to the resort they were staying at, the unexpected happened.

Kruse's girlfriend, Kourtney Higgins, hasn't left the riverside since Kruse went missing. She was watching Kruse's heroic rescue effort from a nearby sandbar when he fell into the water.

"If anyone was ever in any situation, give Parker a call and he'd be there in a second. In a second he'd be there, he'd drop everything," Higgins said. "I got the chance to meet the love of my life at 17 and he was just perfect. He did nothing wrong."