Two artworks chosen for display in London’s Trafalgar Square

LONDON (AP) — A sculpture symbolizing Britain’s complex colonial ties and an artwork featuring the faces of 850 transgender people are set to go on display in Trafalgar Square, one of London’s highest-profile venues for public art. City officials on Monday announced the next two works to occupy the square’s “fourth plinth.” From 2022 to 2024 it will display Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu’s “Antelope,” a sculpture of Pan-Africanist leader John Chilembwe beside European missionary John Chorley. Mexican artist Teresa Margolles’ “850 Improntas (850 Imprint),” featuring casts of the faces of transgender people from around the world, will be installed in 2024. Since 1999 the plinth has been occupied by a series of artworks for about 18 months at a time.