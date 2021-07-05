West Bend man reported missing after getting lost on drive back from North Dakota

WEST BEND (WKOW) -- A West Bend man was reported missing Monday afternoon when he failed to return on time from a trip to Fairmount, North Dakota.

According to a Silver Alert released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Michael Leinen was last seen at 7:00 p.m. July 4, leaving Fairmount in a 2005 white GMC Yukon pulling a trailer. His family last heard from him the morning of July 5, when he called and said he was lost, traveling on westbound I-90.

Leinen is no longer answering his phone; his family believes the battery died. When Leinen has made this trip in the past, he stopped in Summerset, Wisconsin for gas, and would also make use of waysides along I-94.

Leinen is 5'8" and weighs 155 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt with "Leinen family reunion" on the front.

Anyone with information on Leinen's whereabouts or wellbeing is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff's Department at (262) 335-4411.