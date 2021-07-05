World’s tallest horse Big Jake dies in Wisconsin at age 20

POYNETTE, Wis. (AP) — The world’s tallest horse has died in Wisconsin. WMTV reports that the 20-year-old Belgian named Big Jake died several weeks ago. The horse was 6-foot-10 and weighed 2,500 pounds. The Guinness Book of World Records certified him as the world’s tallest living horse in 2010. He lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. The farm’s owner, Jerry Gilbert, says Big Jake, who was born in Nebraska, was a “superstar” and a “truly magnificent animal.” He plans to memorialize Big Jake by keeping his stall empty and inserting a brick on the outside of his stall with his picture and name.