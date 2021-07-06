14 of 32 competitors at Miss Mexico pageant had coronavirus

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A health official in the northern Mexico border state of Chihuahua says contestants from 14 of Mexico’s 32 states at a Miss Mexico contest tested positive for the coronavirus. State Health Secretary Eduardo Fernández Herrera told local media Tuesday that all the contestants had all submitted negative tests before the pageant in the state capital. But authorities received an anonymous tip that one person was in fact infected with the virus. After tests were performed, almost half of the contestants were found to be positive along with one non-contestant. The contest was brought to an early end Saturday after the results came in.