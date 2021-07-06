After troops exit, safety of US Embassy in Kabul top concern

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — America’s “forever war” in Afghanistan is rapidly winding down and the U.S. Embassy and other diplomatic missions in Kabul are looking at a worsening security situation and how to respond. Countryside districts are quickly falling to the Taliban and America’s warlord allies are re-arming their militias. Meanwhile, there’s still no deal on who’s to secure Kabul’s international airport, a prerequisite for a continued presence of foreign diplomats and aid workers in Afghanistan. The U.S. Embassy has already sent away non-essential personnel, after the Afghan president warned security forces may not be able to protect all foreign embassies. Many Afghans believe the U.S. mission will eventually close if civil war erupts.