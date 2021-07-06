Alabama jury recommends death for man convicted of killing 5

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jurors have recommended the death penalty for an Alabama man convicted of killing his wife, her unborn child and three other people in 2015. The Madison County jury that recently convicted 46-year-old Christopher Henderson voted 11-1 Tuesday that he should die for the slayings. A judge in October will decide whether Henderson should be given the death penalty or sentenced to life without parole. Henderson was accused in the shooting and stabbing deaths of wife Kristin Smallwood; her unborn daughter; her son, nephew and mother nearly six years ago. A second woman Henderson had married testified for the prosecution and awaits trial.