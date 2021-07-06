AME church to address BLM, voting rights, in delayed meeting

The African Methodist Episcopal Church, a denomination that says it has “justice in its DNA,” has launched its General Conference. Delegates are gathering for worship, legislation, the election of bishops and other matters. One member has proposed the denomination repeal its ban on same-sex marriage. The five-day legislative gathering, typically held every four years, was postponed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which also forced some last-minute scrambling. Plans for a parallel gathering in Cape Town were canceled amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in South Africa. Arrangements have been made to enable African delegates to attend virtually.