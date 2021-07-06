As leaders hunt Biden budget deal, every Dem has leverage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top congressional Democrats are trying to craft legislation financing President Joe Biden’s multi-trillion dollar agenda of bolstering the economy and helping families. But first, they have to figure out how to satisfy the party’s rival moderate and progressive wings. Biden wants to spend roughly $4 trillion for roads and other infrastructure projects and for helping families with programs like health care and child care. Progressives want to spend more than that, moderates less. But Democrats have virtually no votes to spare in the closely divided Congress. And with saber rattling by both Democratic factions, leaders are finding their search for middle ground isn’t easy.