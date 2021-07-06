Belarus sentences former presidential contender to 14 years

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Supreme Court in Belarus has sentenced a former contender in the 2020 presidential race to 14 years in prison on corruption charges in a case that has been widely seen as politically motivated. Viktor Babariko, the former chief executive of a Russia-owned bank, aspired to challenge Belarus’ authoritarian president Alexander Lukashenko in last year’s election. But Babariko was arrested two months before the August 2020 vote. At the time, he was widely perceived as a top contender in the race. Lukashenko’s reelection to a sixth term last year prompted months of mass protests. Babariko won’t be able to appeal Tuesday’s Supreme Court verdict.