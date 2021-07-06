Brewers swing trade for help at first base

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- In a bid to add more power in their lineup, the Milwaukee Brewers have made another big trade per team statement.

The Brewers acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.

Tellez, who has previously spent all four years of his career with the Blue Jays, shows promise as a big power bat but has struggled for consistency since his debut in 2018.

In 50 games this season, he's posted a .209/.272/.338 slash line, with the Brewers hoping he can experience a similar offensive renaissance to recently-acquired shortstop Willy Adames.

In his one full season, 2019, Tellez appeared in 111 games and put up a .227/.293/.449 line with 21 home runs.