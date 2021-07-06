Bucks fans celebrate in Madison as NBA Finals kick off

MADISON (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Bucks fans packed into Players Sports Bar & Grill in Madison Tuesday night to watch the team take on the Phoenix Suns in game one of the NBA Finals.

Though the team lost and fans left disappointed, many said the day still had silver linings -- including Giannis Antetokounmpo's return.

"There's a reason he's a two-time MVP," Andrew Wenk said. "When he went down, it took all of our breath away. We were very nervous. I don't think we can win it without him, so the fact that he's back and he looks healthy is massive."

Wenk watched the game with his friends, and he said the group is planning to go to the game on Sunday in Milwaukee.

Another fan at the bar was Geoffrey Sandler, who watched the game with his family. A lifelong Bucks fan, he said seeing the team back in the Finals was a special experience.

"It really shows the entire NBA community that a small market can win it all," he said.

Even with the Suns jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the series, Bucks fans told 27 News they're still optimistic the championship will go to Milwaukee.

"The two best teams in basketball made it to the Finals," Sandler said. "You're going to see a lot of back and forth, some really close games and some close competition. But in the end, I think the Bucks are going to do it. I think they definitely have the will to win."