Bucks gear in high demand

MILWAUKEE (WKOW/WISN) -- In all the excitement of the Milwaukee Bucks' trip to the NBA finals, team gear is a hot commodity.

"To make sure I get a T-shirt. My brother lives in Phoenix, and we're both going against each other. I want to make sure I get me a T-shirt. I'm getting him one also and a hat," Bucks fan Joe Prince told our affiliate WISN.

Retailers are having a tough time keeping up with demand.

According to our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, the pro shop at Fiserv Forum is the best place to find remaining NBA Finals gear, but even their merchandise is going pretty fast.

"Yes, we're certainly seeing a lot of fans coming down. We will continue to get more product, new product. There's certain things that kind of hit once we advance so those don't get pre-produced," Chrysta Jorgensen said.

The store will be open daily this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.