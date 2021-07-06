Bucks vs. Suns: Milwaukee looks to keep up momentum with Giannis still a question mark

PHOENIX (WKOW) -- Two teams that spent much of the 2010's at the bottom of their respective conferences' barrels will look to change their historical narratives starting in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Tuesday night.

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns tip off at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, with questions still swirling around the condition of Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. He went down with a hyperextended left knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, spending the entirety of the Bucks' last two wins in that series cheering from the bench.

Antetokounmpo is listed as questionable for Game 1, and the Bucks have been tight-lipped with details about his status. With or without the two-time MVP, the Bucks face a stiff challenge in the surprise of the 2020-21 season.

Who are the Phoenix Suns, and how did they get here?

The Suns had floundered for years, ever since their last trip to the playoffs in 2010, falling in the Western Conference Finals to the eventual champion Lakers. They only posted one winning record in the 2010's, but the franchise has experienced a renaissance this season.

Spearheaded by new head coach Monty Williams and legendary point guard Chris Paul (16.4 points per game, 8.9 assists per game), the Suns roared to a 51-21 record and the second seed in the West.

Flanked by breakout seasons from shooting guard Devin Booker (25.6 ppg, 4.3 apg) and 2018 first overall pick Deandre Ayton (14.4 ppg, 10.5 rpg), Phoenix only dropped four games in total on their way to a Western Conference championship.

The Suns' offense revolves around their one-two backcourt punch of Paul and Booker, who both bring varied and dangerous skill sets to the table. Slowed somewhat by age, Paul is not the lethal finisher inside he once was, so he eats opponents alive from midrange.

According to Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Paul takes a whopping 64 percent of his shots from midrange, meaning outside the restricted area under the hoop but inside the 3-point line. Midrange jump shots have fallen out of favor thanks to the ongoing explosion in 3-point attempts, but stars like Paul can hit the shots with enough consistency to make up for their inherent inefficiency.

Booker, on the other hand, can and will beat you anywhere on the court. He's averaging a whopping 27.3 points per game during the playoffs, undoubtedly helped by the defensive attention Paul and interior threat Ayton pull from him.

Between Booker and Paul, the Bucks' traditional drop coverage defense, which will often leave midrange jumpers wide open for the sake of shutting down inside shots and threes, can be exploited fruitfully.

Bucks fans may remember the clinic Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young put on in Game 1 of the ECF, hanging 48 points on Milwaukee by tossing in his lethal midrange floater again and again over a dropping Bucks big man.

The Bucks clamped down the rest of the series, but Paul especially brings a veteran savviness that Young doesn't quite have yet, and he has years of experience punishing defenses for respecting his passing ability more than his jumper.

How did the Bucks get here?

Despite missing Giannis for a still-undetermined chunk of the series, Milwaukee isn't exactly coming into the series lacking firepower. The Bucks post the best defensive rating this playoffs by far, allowing just 105 points per 100 possessions.

Antetokounmpo, a member of the All-NBA Defensive First Team, is a huge part of that, but costars Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, PJ Tucker and Brook Lopez are no slouches on the defensive end.

They neutralized dangerous shooters in Miami's Duncan Robinson, Brooklyn's Joe Harris and Atlanta's Kevin Huerter these playoffs, showing improvements over the last two postseasons when sharpshooting wings and guards were the death knell of Milwaukee's title hopes.

Even staring down a fully-functional and healthy opponent for really the first time these playoffs, the Bucks have every reason to be confident. After their stellar defense, the bulk of scoring responsibilities falls to Middleton and Holiday.

Middleton, who is one of the most lethal shooters in the NBA when he's on, has proven to be up to the challenge. In the Giannis-less decisive Game 6 against Atlanta, Middleton put up a ludicrous 23-point third quarter to help Milwaukee build its lead. He finished with 32, and he's averaging 22.9 ppg this postseason.

Despite a few less-than-stellar games, Holiday has also risen to the occasion time and again. His shooting from deep late in Game 7 against Brooklyn gave Milwaukee a badly needed lifeline in a do-or-die situation. He also impressed without Giannis to close out the Hawks, putting up 25 points and 13 assists in Game 5 and 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists in Game 6.

Milwaukee will need heroic efforts from both of them to keep up with Phoenix's scoring machine, which rolled over the defending champion Lakers, MVP Nikola Jokic's Nuggets and the aspirational Clippers.

The Bucks have a stronger defense than any of them, although Giannis' unclear status complicates matters for both teams. Milwaukee proved they can still ball out without their superstar, but the Suns present a unique challenge.

So, who's going to win?

The Suns enter this series as the higher seed and the betting favorites, but all that could change in an instant if Giannis can play anything like his usual self if and when he returns.

Phoenix won both of the regular-season matchups this season by just one point, but Giannis feasted. If Phoenix has one exploitable weakness, it's interior defense. Ayton is a star in the making, but he's young and the Suns don't have the personnel to gum up the interior like former Bucks conquerors Toronto and Miami did.

Antetokounmpo posted a combined 80 points between the two matchups, but the Bucks couldn't slow down the Phoenix offense quite enough. This series figures to be tight, with much of it coming down to how the teams' respective backcourts play.

This would be the Bucks' first title since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson won it all in 1971, and it would be the Suns' first title period.