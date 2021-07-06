Camp Pop: US basketball team opens Olympic practice in Vegas

Gregg Popovich knows he doesn’t have to spend a whole lot of time teaching the game of basketball to his U.S. Olympic players. His top priority right now: Making those players a team. That process is officially underway, with the Americans holding their first practice together Tuesday in Las Vegas to prepare for an Olympic Games that begin in less than three weeks. Popovich’s message in the first team meeting on Monday night and in the first practice on Tuesday was simple and similar, in that he wants the unit to find a way to jell quickly.