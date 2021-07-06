Explosion kills 3 oil workers, injures more in south Iran

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s local media is reporting an explosion ripped through a gasoline pipeline and oil pump house in the country’s southwest, killing three oil workers and injuring four others. The blast Tuesday struck the Einkhosh oil field some 500 kilometers (310 miles) southwest of the Iranian capital of Tehran. The reports did not specify the cause of the explosion. However, such blasts are not uncommon in the country’s aging oil and gas infrastructure. The sweltering summer heat now exceeding 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in some desert areas has occasionally ignited fires in the facilities.