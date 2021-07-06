Final hot and humid day followed by storm chances

Final hot and humid day followed by storm chancesNew
MADISON (WKOW) - We continue to stay hot but our weather pattern also begins to turn more active.
SET UP
A low pressure system moves in from Northern Plains bringing storm chances, especially initially along the warm front farther north.
Then the cold front passes through tonight into tomorrow causing a higher chance for rain.
NEXT 24 HOURS
Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid around 90° and heat index values 2-3° higher.
Isolated storm chances return this afternoon, mainly in central Wisconsin.
We'll have a higher chance for showers and storms mainly tonight.
A couple of the storm may be strong to severe with a gusty wind, hail and heavy rain threat.
If you get underneath a thunderhead, you could get an inch or more of rain.
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the low to mdi 70s. Scattered showers and t-showers are expected.
THURSDAY
Partly sunny and dry in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY
Partly sunny with just a few showers possible and highs in the upper 70s.
A few more showers and storms are possible at night.
SATURDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for storms, especially south and temperatures in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY
Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
MONDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for rain and a high around 80°.