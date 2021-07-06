Skip to Content

Final hot and humid day followed by storm chances

MADISON (WKOW) - We continue to stay hot but our weather pattern also begins to turn more active.

SET UP
A low pressure system moves in from Northern Plains bringing storm chances, especially initially along the warm front farther north.

Then the cold front passes through tonight into tomorrow causing a higher chance for rain.

NEXT 24 HOURS
Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid around 90° and heat index values 2-3° higher.

Isolated storm chances return this afternoon, mainly in central Wisconsin.

We'll have a higher chance for showers and storms mainly tonight.

A couple of the storm may be strong to severe with a gusty wind, hail and heavy rain threat.

If you get underneath a thunderhead, you could get an inch or more of rain.

WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the low to mdi 70s. Scattered showers and t-showers are expected.

THURSDAY
Partly sunny and dry in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY
Partly sunny with just a few showers possible and highs in the upper 70s.

A few more showers and storms are possible at night.

SATURDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for storms, especially south and temperatures in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY
Partly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

MONDAY
Partly sunny with a chance for rain and a high around 80°.

A more active weather pattern returns the next two weeks
Max Tsaparis

Wake Up Wisconsin Meteorologist

