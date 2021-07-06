For Johansson, fans, ‘Black Widow’ is a decade in the making

Scarlett Johansson has had quite a bit of time to think about a “Black Widow” movie. After all, she’s played the character in seven movies spanning 10 years. By the time her name was called for a coveted standalone she knew that, above all, she wanted Black Widow’s film to be unexpected. “Black Widow,” which helps peel back the layers of her enigmatic character, is set after the events of “Captain America: Civil War.” It launches in theaters worldwide Friday and will also be available to rent for $30 on Disney+. The film kicks off Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.