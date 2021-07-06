Giannis makes return in Game 1 of NBA Finals, lose to Suns 118-105

PHOENIX (WKOW) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the Bucks starting lineup in Game 1 of the NBA Finals but it wasn't enough as the Phoenix Suns won 118-105.

Chris Paul led the Suns with 32 points on 12 of 19 shooting. Devin Booker tallied 27 points.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks in scoring with 29 points on 12 of 26 shooting from the field. After missing two games with a hyperextended left knee, Giannis poured in 20 points.

The Suns pulled away in the third quarter. The lead at halftime was 8 points. At the 2:20 mark, a pair of Deandre Ayton free throws put the Suns up 20.

The Bucks fought their way back, at one point getting the game down to 7 points in the 4th quarter after a Giannis make but were unable to get it any closer than that.

Game 2 is set for 8:00 Thursday night from Phoenix.

The Bucks have lost 3 of 4 Game 1's this postseason, the sole win coming in the first round when the Bucks beat the Miami Heat in overtime.