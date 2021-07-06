Hunt for Capitol attackers still on 6 months after Jan. 6

Six months after the Capitol insurrection, the Justice Department is still hunting for scores of rioters, even as the first of more than 500 people already arrested have pleaded guilty. The struggle reflects the massive scale of the investigation and the grueling work still ahead for authorities. Among those who haven’t been caught: the person who planted two pipe bombs outside the offices of the Republican and Democratic national committees the night before the riot. Also being sought are people accused of attacks on law enforcement officers or violence and threats against journalists.