Identity of victim in fatal ATV crash released

CADIZ TOWNSHIP (WKOW) - Authorities identified the victim in an ATV crash over the weekend in Cadiz.

The Green County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that the victim was 65-year-old Patrick J. Heim, of Shullsburg, Wisconsin.

Authorities say the crash happened Saturday on W7700 Cheese County Trail, in Cadiz, at about 12:52 p.m. They say the ATV struck a deer, before hitting a steep embankment and colliding with trees.

The driver was wearing safety equipment, authorities say.