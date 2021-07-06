Madison Common Council rejects quick vote to remove Reindahl Park homeless encampment

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison will not be taking immediate action to remove a homeless encampment from Reindahl Park.

A proposal from alder Gary Halverson would direct city staff to enforce ordinances within the park, meaning camping would no longer be allowed.

Halverson introduced it tonight and wanted to pass it tonight.

Alders rejected the idea for a quick vote. The council could take up the proposal at a future meeting.