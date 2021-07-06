Madison Police had previous contact with homicide victim and person-of-interest

MADISON (WKOW) - Madison Police officials say they had previous contact with a homicide victim and a person-of-interest in the Saturday killing for a previous, domestic dispute, but no arrest was made.



Authorities said the 31-year-old woman died after being shot Saturday at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Onsgard Road.



Police Captain Dan Nale said a person-of-interest in the shooting was taken into custody in Indiana on unrelated charges.



"We're investigating it as an act of domestic violence," Nale said.

Nale said in March, officers responded to Onsgard Road in connection to a domestic dispute between the same woman and man. Nale said the dispute was resolved without the man being arrested.



"I believe the person-of-interest though did have some rules relative to his supervision that prohibited him from having contact with the victim," Nale said.

Nale also said prior to living in Madison, the woman and man had several contacts with another law enforcement agency. He did not identify the agency. Authorities have also not named the person-of-interest.



The woman's homicide was the first of two homicides in three days in Madison. Authorities said a 23-year-old victim was fatally shot in the 4500 hundred block of Verona Road Monday in a drive-by shooting.



"Those persons who wish to use firearms - legal or illegal - to harm others will be brought to justice, period," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Tuesday during a news conference.



Barnes was flanked by Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and representatives of the non-profit group Focus Interruption. Group members offer support to the loved ones of gun violence victims and work to head off any cycle of escalating actions.

"We had two lives that were lost this weekend," Focus Interruption CEO Anthony Cooper said. "We're tired of it. You should also be tired of it as well and I know that many of you are."



Barnes says in addition to the weekend homicides, the number of recovered, shell casings - one measurement of the number of gun-related calls officers are devoting resources to - is up 45% year to date.



"This is not Madison. This is not who we are," Barnes said.

"We'll do everything we can to provide support for persons, but here, our department stands ready, men and women remain dedicated , they're working hard to keep everyone safe," Barnes adds.



Barnes also said after two, recent deaths in collisions on East Washington Avenue, traffic enforcement resources will be pegged to the most problematic times and stretches of the busy gateway to the city. One collision death involved a pedestrian, another a bicyclist.











