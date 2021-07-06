Met Opera stagehands to return to work after lockout

NEW YORK (AP) — Stagehands at the Metropolitan Opera planned to return to work Wednesday after recommending their union ratify a new labor contract negotiated following a lockout that started last year. Local One of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees said its full membership will vote July 18 on the agreement that was reached last weekend. The Met reached an agreement in May with the American Guild of Musical Artists, which represents the chorus. Its contract with Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians, which represents the orchestra, expires July 31, and negotiations are ongoing.