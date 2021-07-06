No injuries after fireworks mishap causes house fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department reported no injuries after an improperly lit firework led to a fire Sunday evening.

According to a news release from MFD, firefighters arrived on Jubilee Circle at 10:12 p.m. July 4, finding much of the flames had been extinguished by a garden hose. The homeowner said everyone was out of the house and the attic was soaked to prevent more flames from spreading.

Firefighters did find heavy smoke and some hot spots in the garage, but ventilated the home to prevent any further damage. The family living in the house was not displaced.

Officials estimate the fire did roughly $50,000 in damage to the house, as well as some minor damage to the siding of the house next door.