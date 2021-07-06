Pentagon chief allows Naval Academy grad to pursue NFL job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. military will allow Naval Academy graduate Cameron Kinley to pursue a career in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Acting Navy Secretary Tom Harker had denied Kinley’s request to delay his commissioning. But Austin has reversed that decision, and President Joe Biden says he is “pleased” by the news. Kinley says he is “excited to represent our fine military in the National Football League.” Kinley, a cornerback, signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. He will now be able to attend the Buccaneers’ training camp later this month.