Plane with 28 on board missing in Russian Far East region

MOSCOW (AP) -- Local officials say a plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka.

Emergency officials say the Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members missed a scheduled communication while it was flying Tuesday from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana.

The local transport ministry said it also disappeared from radar.

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway.

Officials said two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane's route.