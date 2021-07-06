Reports: Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to play in Game 1 of NBA Finals

PHOENIX (WKOW) -- Multiple reports indicate Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports was the first to report the development. Giannis suffered a hyperextended left knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks. Giannis missed games 5 and 6 of that series.

Giannis could be seen warming up ahead of Game 1 in Phoenix. Tip off is expected after 8 p.m. Tuesday.