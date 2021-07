MADISON (WKOW) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of southern Wisconsin.

Counties under the watch include: Juneau, Adams, Green Lake, Marquette, Crawford, Richland, Sauk, and Dodge.

Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon into the evening hours. Threats include gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

The watch will remain in effect until 10 p.m. tonight.