Significant Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI

Dodge County

…SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN OZAUKEE…EASTERN GREEN

LAKE…FOND DU LAC…NORTHERN WASHINGTON…NORTHERN DODGE AND

SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM CDT…

At 520 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a gusty outflow extending from near Brandon to near Campbellsport to

5 miles southeast of Belgium. Movement was south at 35 mph.

Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms. Some of the gusty winds will not be directly with the

thunderstorms.

Locations impacted include…

Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, West Bend, Waupun, Port Washington, Plymouth,

Sheboygan Falls, Ripon, Mayville, North Fond Du Lac, Saukville,

Kewaskum, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Lomira, Belgium, Fredonia, Kohler,

Cedar Grove and Campbellsport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

&&

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for;

south central, southeastern and east central Wisconsin.