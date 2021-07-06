South African court to rule on arrest of ex-president Zuma

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — A South African regional court is to rule Friday on whether it will block an order by the country’s highest court for the arrest of former South African President Jacob Zuma. The Pietermaritzburg High Court in KwaZulu-Natal province heard arguments Tuesday by Zuma’s lawyer that the court should stop the order made last week by the Constitutional Court that police must arrest Zuma by midnight on Wednesday after he was sentenced last week to 15 months in prison for contempt of court. Zuma’s lawyers argued that the court should stop the police from arresting him until the Constitutional Court rules on his application to rescind the sentence, which will be heard on July 12.