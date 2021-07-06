Spanish govt endorses clearer, tougher law on sexual consent

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government has approved sexual consent legislation that aims to crack down on sexual violence and harassment by codifying offenses and adopting new punishments. The bill endorsed at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday is popularly known as the “Only yes means yes” law. It now goes to parliament for a debate and vote, probably in September. A government spokesperson called the proposed law “a decisive step forward” in the protection of Spanish women. The government hopes the bill will remove the need for victims to prove they resisted or were subjected to violence. Any non-consensual sex will be regarded as aggression under the proposal, which includes prison terms of up to 15 years.