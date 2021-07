At 501 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles west of

Babcock, or 19 miles north of Tomah, moving east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph are possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

City Point, Finley, The Meadow Valley Flowage, Bear Bluff Township

and Meadow Valley.