Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 6:07PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI

At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Westfield to near

Sheboygan Falls. Movement was east at 50 mph.

Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms. Some of the gusty winds may be away from the storms

themselves.

Locations impacted include…

Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, Waupun, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Ripon,

Berlin, North Fond Du Lac, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Kohler, Cedar

Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Montello, Markesan, Westfield,

Princeton, Oakfield and Rosendale.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for

south central, southeastern and east central Wisconsin.