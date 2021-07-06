Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 6:07PM CDT by NWS Milwaukee/Sullivan WI
At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Westfield to near
Sheboygan Falls. Movement was east at 50 mph.
Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms. Some of the gusty winds may be away from the storms
themselves.
Locations impacted include…
Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, Waupun, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, Ripon,
Berlin, North Fond Du Lac, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Kohler, Cedar
Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Montello, Markesan, Westfield,
Princeton, Oakfield and Rosendale.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for
south central, southeastern and east central Wisconsin.