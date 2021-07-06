Storm chances increases, some potentially strong to severe

MADISON (WKOW) - Another hot day across southern Wisconsin, with temperatures starting off warm and rising quickly.

Temperatures/heat index values will be similar to yesterday's.

Highs will likely be in the upper 80s, 90s in Janesville. Dew points in the mid-upper 60s possibly 70 today for some... leading to heat index values ranging in the low to mid 90s.

Shower and storm chances return this afternoon into the evening.

Tonight's chances are mainly for areas north of Madison. Late afternoon into most of the evening is the likely timing.

As we go into the evening hours, storms will become a bit more scattered and widespread.

Strong to severe storms are possible this evening.

Counties in the yellow we're upgraded to a 'slight' risk this afternoon, and have a bit higher chance at seeing something severe than the rest of us.

Threats include potentially damaging gusty winds, hail, and a tornado can't be ruled out, especially for our northern most counties.

Storms and showers become a bit more isolated overnight.

Although tomorrow, chances ramp up for areas like Madison south with a possibility in the morning but more organized and scattered into the afternoon and early evening.

Due to the stalling of the cold front over the area this evening, some will see a temperature drop much quicker than others.

By this evening, the northern half of the viewing area will feel a sharp drop in temperatures with most in the 70s while southern viewers will still be potentially in the 80s.

Tomorrow brings the same thing, but more will be feeling the 70s while areas next to the IL/WI border will be much warmer than the rest of us for majority of the day. By night, the cooler temperatures will be here for everyone across the viewing area.

Highs in the mid-70s are expected Thursday, with dry weather returning and partly sunny skies. A pleasant day.