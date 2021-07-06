Three injured in I-39 pileup, none life-threatening

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- No critical injuries were reported after a multi-car crash and fire on I-39 outside Janesville Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the call for a crash first came in at 1:40 p.m. for a multi-car crash and fire across all lanes of the highway.

With multiple injuries reported, the roadway was blocked off in both directions for several hours. At time of writing, the northbound lanes are open and traffic queues are cleared in the southbound lanes.

"This is still a very active scene working to remove the debris and vehicles. This scene is still under investigation, all injuries were non-life threatening. Current estimate on when the south bound lanes will open back up is 9pm," WISDOT said in the release.