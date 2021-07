ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — I-39/90 is closed in both directions because of a crash at Mt. Zion Ave.

According to WisDOT, the incident occurred at around 1:40 p.m. They expect the closure to last at least two hours.

Screenshot from 511wi.org

WisDOT cameras show backed-up traffic and heavy smoke as of around 2 p.m.

You can check the current traffic status here.

This is a developing story that will be updated.