Tucson to ignore Arizona’s ‘Second Amendment sanctuary’ law

TUCSON, Ariz, (AP) — Officials in the city of Tucson plan to ignore Arizona’s new “Second Amendment sanctuary” law that bars state and local governments from enforcing certain federal gun regulations. It could set up a court fight as a growing number of cities and counties in the United States declare themselves similar firearm havens. The move by Tucson’s Democratic mayor and the City Council again puts the city and Republican-led state at odds over how to regulate gun sales and use. The city’s action came after the Republican governor signed a bill in April declaring Arizona a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary. The bill was partly a response to the election of President Joe Biden.