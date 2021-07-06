UW-Madison plans to continue classes during Jewish holiday

MAIDOSN (WKOW) -- UW-Madison is one of the six Wisconsin universities starting school during the Jewish holiday, Rosh Hashanah.

Starting on Sept. 6 and ending on Sept. 8, Rosh Hashanah is one of the holiest days in the Jewish calendar.

According to professor of sociology Chad Alan Goldberg, "The issue was first brought to the attention of administration last December... and even then there was a series of communications and letters about the conflict."

Academic calendars are made years prior, making it difficult to adjust the already set and published calendar. Despite not being able to make the change this year, vice provost for teaching and learning John Zumbrunnen assures the years to come will be better.

"There's an administrative working group that is charged with reviewing the next five academic calendars to ensure that we're not faced with this conflict sometime in the future," explained Zumbrunnen.

Changing the date was discussed but the negative impact it could cause, such as financial aid rewards outweighed the arguments.

Knowing the date will not be changed, Goldberg still believes students and faculty deserve something more. "I would really like to see if they cannot move the start date, which would, of course be the best solution, if there would be a public apology, and if the chancellor and the appropriate teams could grant permission for faculty members to cancel or suspend classes scheduled on September," stated Goldberg.

As part of the university's mission, students, staff and faculty and who celebrate the holiday will not be punished and alternative ways will be offered for professors who will be observing the holiday, so that they do not have to teach on campus.

Vice Provost Zumbrunnen believes this is a learning experience for everyone and will work to ensure this does not occur again. "I'm personally very sorry that this conflict occurred. The conversations I've had with colleagues and students about this conflict have highlighted for me even more the deep importance of avoiding this kind of conflict in the future."