Zimbabwe returns to strict lockdown to fight virus surge

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has returned to strict lockdown measures to combat a resurgence of COVID-19 amid vaccine shortages. Infections have dramatically increased in recent weeks despite a night curfew, reduced business hours, localized lockdowns in hotspot areas, and bans on inter-city travel. The country’s information minister announced the virus has spread to rural areas which have sparse health facilities. Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced after a Cabinet meeting that most people must stay at home, similar to restrictions on movement adopted in March last year when towns and cities became almost deserted. People will now need letters from employers to justify why they must venture out of their neighborhood.