12 Indian Cabinet ministers resign ahead of reshuffle

NEW DELHI (AP) — Twelve Indian government ministers have resigned hours ahead of an expected reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet aimed at refurbishing its image after widespread criticism of its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. President Ram Nath Kovind’s office said he accepted the resignations as advised by the prime minister. Reports say 43 Cabinet ministers and junior ministers are expected to be sworn in later Wednesday at a ceremony in the presidential palace. Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan, who led the response to the pandemic, was among those who resigned. It is the first Cabinet reshuffle since Modi was returned to power for a second term in 2019.