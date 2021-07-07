AirVenture set to ‘take off’ in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) - The seven day event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 but is ready to return in 2021.

Starting July 26th through August 1st, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) will be holding AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh.

AirVenture was started in 1953 and has since grown into an event that brings in thousands of airplane enthusiasts and pilots from not only all over the United States, but the world as well. However, this year officials are expecting less international visitors due to travel restrictions still in place due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They are expecting, though, more domestic visitors instead. Other changes visitors can expect is more space between planes and exhibits as part of social distancing.

Dick Knapinski, Communications Director for EAA, says this week long event is a huge economic boost not only locally, but for the entire state of Wisconsin. Citing an independent study done by the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, Knapinski says the amount of money coming into the state is around $200 million dollars.

"$170 million of economic impact for the five counties of the Fox Valley… Fond du Lac, Winnebago, Outagamie, Brown, and Calumet. And when you equate that to the entire state, you're looking at about $200 million," says Knapinski.



This year, the event will be free to those who are 18 years or younger. If you'd like to buy tickets, click here.