Animals at Wisconsin zoos to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some animals at the zoos in Madison and Milwaukee will receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Animals susceptible to the respiratory disease are expected to be inoculated with the vaccine authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture by late July. No COVID-19 infections have been found in animals at the Milwaukee County Zoo or the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison, but some of the big cats at the Bronx Zoo became sick when the pandemic was peaking in New York City. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is likely the animals became sick after being exposed to a caretaker with COVID-19.