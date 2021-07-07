Bases housing US troops in Iraq, Syria attacked, 2 injured

BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they and American forces have foiled an attack with drones on a base housing members of the U.S.-led coalition in eastern Syria. In neighboring Iraq, 14 rockets hit a base housing U.S. troops, inflicting minor injuries on two personnel. There was no information Wednesday on the nationalities of the two. Tension has been on the rise between U.S. troops and Iran-backed militias after American airstrikes in eastern Syria killed four Iraqi fighters late last month in areas along the Syria-Iraq border. The same base in Syria was hit over the weekend with two rockets.